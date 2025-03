KAMBA, 21 Mar: Residents of Sesi Likar village in Kamba circle of West Siang district have raised concern over a sparking transformer installed for the village.

One resident, Kimo Likar, claimed that the 25 KVA step-down transformer at the 11/0.4 substation was installed many years ago and requires immediate replacement or repair to avoid fatal accident.

He further said that the sparking transformer poses a threat to local residents, especially those living in houses made of bamboo and thatch.