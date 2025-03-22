ANSU opposes relocation of EMRS

ITANAGAR, 21 Mar: The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) has written to the chief minister, expressing strong resentment over the SJETA’s secretary’s decision to relocate the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) from Naharlagun to Resi-Yorbe, Riddi, in Upper Subansiri district.

The union claimed that the decision was made without consulting the local stakeholders, hurting the sentiments of the local populace and undermining their developmental rights.

The ANSU argued that the justification for the relocation, citing land unavailability in Naharlagun, “is misleading and lacks merit.”

It demanded immediate reconsideration of the decision, a halt to the relocation process, and identification of a suitable location within Papum Pare district for establishment of said EMRS.

The union also demanded immediate suspension of the SJETA secretary and constitution of a fact-finding committee to investigate the matter.

The union said that if the authority fails to address its representation within 10 days, it would be treated as “denial of justice and a deliberate provocation against the community, prompting further action from the ANSU.”