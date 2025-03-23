CRPF installs RO plant at Kalaktang GHSS

KALAKTANG, 22 Mar: The 138th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has installed a reverse osmosis (RO) water treatment plant at the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) here in West Kameng district.

This initiative is part of the CRPF’s civic action programme, which aims to serve the people beyond security duties and strengthen community relations.

ADC Mindo Loyi appreciated the initiative, calling the water treatment plant a much-needed facility, and urged the CRPF to continue such welfare-driven activities.

The battalion’s Commandant Rajendra Kumar reiterated the CRPF’s commitment to ensuring internal security while fostering trust and connectivity with the public. He said that community-oriented initiatives like this are regularly undertaken by the force to enhance living conditions and support societal needs.

The school’s Principal, Osup Tahar, thanked the CRPF for selecting the school for this noble initiative. He highlighted the positive impact of the water purifier on the students’ daily lives and appreciated the CRPF’s dedicated efforts in organising the event.