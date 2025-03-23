ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: A workshop on mental health for teachers was held at Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) No 2 here on Saturday.

The session was led by RGU Psychology Department Assistant Professor Dr Sandeep Panchal, who spoke on the importance of mental health and engaged in an interactive session with the teachers, addressing challenges and strategies to maintain emotional wellbeing.

The importance of mental health and its impact on personal and professional wellbeing was discussedduring the programme.

KV No 2 Principal Vinay Kumar expressed appreciation for the initiative, and said, “Such workshops are essential to enhance awareness about mental wellbeing among educators.”