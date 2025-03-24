Drug trafficker held after exchange of fire with police

ITANAGAR, 23 Mar: A drug trafficker, wanted in several cases, was arrested in the capital region after an exchange of fire between the criminal and police personnel, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team apprehended Rohit alias Ruhit Basumatary (35) from Hollongi near here on Saturday evening and seized 12 grams of narcotics substance and a US-made sophisticated firearm from his possession, Itanagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh told reporters.

Based on intelligence inputs, a police team asked a vehicle to stop but it did not, and as the suspect attempted to flee the spot, the police personnel chased the four-wheeler and intercepted it, the SP said.

“The suspect attempted to evade interception and spedaway, eventually crashing the vehicle during the escape,” Singh said.

Following the crash, the suspect exited the vehicle and immediately opened fire

on the approaching police team. The police team, comprising Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi, Itanagar PS OC Inspector Khiksi Yangfo, Inspector Sushant Jha, Chimpu PS SI Tamo Bakhang, Chimpu PS ASI Manish, Head Constable Bamin Tani, and Constables C Niling, Boru Pali and Jeni Wangpan responded with controlled return fire.

“Despite coming under direct threat, the officers pursued the suspect with remarkable courage. The confrontation ended after the suspect was immobilised with a carefullyexecuted non-lethal shot to the leg, ensuring his safe capture without any casualties to the police personnel or civilians,” the SP said.

Sub-Inspector Tamo Bakhang sustained abrasions and swelling on his chest as a result of the impact from bullets fired during the incident.Assistant Sub-inspector Manish suffered multiple abrasions across his body, sustained during physical scuffle with the accused.

The SP said that the police exhibited commendable restraint and professionalism, ensuring no harm to civilians.

The accused was taken to RK Mission Hospital here for medical treatment, and two officers were also injured in the operation, the SP said.

“A search of the suspect’s vehicle was conducted in the presence of magistrates and independent witnesses. Approximately, 12 grams of suspected heroin, concealed in a green soap box near a spare tyre, and a US-made sophisticated firearm along with six live rounds of ammunition were seized,” Singh added.

Basumatary has a long history of serious criminal offences, including robbery, illegal arms possession, and drug trafficking, across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

A case has been registered at the Chimpu police station, and a special investigation team, led by Inspector Rina Sonam, has been assigned to handle further legal proceedings.

“Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies as the battle against drug abuse requires collective action,” Singh added.

ANSU, ACS laud police

Meanwhile, the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) lauded the capital police for their bravery in apprehending Basumatary.

“The successful culmination of this high-risk mission stands as an emblem of valour and duty exhibited by the brave officers on ground, who placed themselves in harm’s way to safeguard the sanctity of our communities,” ANSU general secretary Mai Aram Camder said in a release.

The union acknowledged the leadership of SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, stating that his guidance and supervision were instrumental in ensuring a successful outcome.

The ANSU also acknowledged the efforts of SDPO Kengo Dirchi, PS OC K Yangfo, and other officers involved in the operation.

The union expressed its solidarity with the police and reaffirmed its commitment to advocating a drug-free state.

The Arunachal Civil Society (ACS) also lauded the Itanagar police for arresting Basumatary. The ACS in a statement said that the Itanagar police have “sent out a strong message to the drug peddlers that not even weapons will scare them,” and that the police are determined to take on peddlers.

The ACS urged the citizens of the state to extend full cooperation to the police in the battle against drug peddlers. (With PTI input)