Guv lauds veterans’ contributions

LIKABALI, 23 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik lauded the immense contributions of war veterans, calling them “the epitome of courage, sacrifice, and dedication to the nation.”

He said this while participating in an ‘ex-servicemen rally’, organised here in Lower Siang district by the Spearhead Division of the 56 Infantry Division on Sunday. The governor honoured veer naris and veterans on the occasion.

Acknowledging the veterans’ “unwavering service in safeguarding India’s borders and

upholding the values that define a strong and resilient nation,” he expressed deep gratitude for their sacrifices.

“Your service extends beyond the armed forces as you continue to play a vital role in nation-building through your experience, discipline, and patriotism,” he told the veterans.

The governor highlighted the importance of healthcare for veterans, and gave assurance that the authorities are actively working to strengthen and effectively implement the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. He acknowledged the challenges of transitioning to civilian life, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing skill development, vocational training, and employment opportunities to ex-servicemen.

“To empower veterans economically, the government is also promoting entrepreneurship by encouraging them to establish their own businesses and build stable livelihoods,” Parnaik said. He further reiterated the administration’s dedication to the education and welfare of veterans’ families, ensuring scholarships, educational aid, and priority admissions in schools to secure a brighter future for their children.

The governor reaffirmed the unwavering support of both the state and the central governments in ensuring that veterans and their families receive the respect, resources, and opportunities they rightfully deserve.

As many as 1,500 ex-servicemen from 13 districts of Arunachal Pradesh and two districts of Assam participated in the rally. (Raj Bhavan)