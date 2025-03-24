Tinsukia police rescue minors from Arunachal

[ Pisi Zauing ]

TINSUKIA, 23 Mar: Acting on an FIR lodged by parents of minor children, the Tinsukia district police of Assam launched two separate operations with the support of the Arunachal Pradesh Police, and rescued six minors, including two girls. The minors were being held as domestic labourers in Arunachal.

With assistance from the Naharlagun police, a team from the Digboi police station, led by Sub-inspector (P) Pinky Bora, launched an operation in Ziro and Itanagar and rescued four children, including two girls.

The other team, from the Bordumsa police station, Assam, led by Sub-inspector (P) Rajib Deka, launched

an operation in Kamle district and rescued two boys from Raga with assistance from the local police.

All the six rescued children belong to the tea tribe community. While two of them hail from Mohong under Assam’s Bordumsa police station in Tinsukia district, the remaining four minors hail from Digboi area, also in Tinsukia district.