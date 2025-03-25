Seminar on military history in NE held at RGU

Need for multifaceted approach to address security challenges: Guv

RONO HILLS, 24 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik emphasised the need for a multifaceted approach by security forces to address security challenges, “including winning the hearts and minds of the people, avoiding collateral damage to civilians, and ensuring strict adherence to human rights.”

Addressing a seminar themed ‘Towards a military history of Northeast India’, organised at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Monday, the governor also reflected on his own experience, from serving as a captain to becoming a general officer commanding in the region, and noted that “prolonged neglect” had contributed to the rise of insurgency in the region.

Parnaik, who is the chief rector of RGU, encouraged deeper academic engagement, and urged the university’s research scholars to pursue doctoral studies in military history. “Fresh perspectives and innovative ideas from young researchers can contribute valuable insights to national security and integration,” he said.

Retired NEHU (Shillong) professor Imdad Hussainhighlighted that the study of military history has not received adequate interest. “Military history and defence studies are two different streams, and there is a difference which one should keep in mind,” he said while focusing on the study in the Northeast.

Prof Hussain enumerated the unique history of the Northeast, ranging from the medieval period of the Mughal invasion to the colonial period, and thesignificant changes they brought about in Northeast India. Use of local forces and fortification was analysed well in his address, giving examples of places like Sadiya and Itafort.

He also spoke at length about the role and responsibilities of the Assam Rifles in the region. “One should well understand the difference between ‘resistance’ and ‘rebellion’ in studying the military history,” he added.

RGU Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof S K Nayak in his speech talked about the project on ‘Unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh’, which contributed to understanding the military history of the state.

Professor Sarah Hilaly and History Professor PK Nayak also spoke.

The military history seminar, organised by RGU’s history department, witnessed participation of a large number of students and research scholars from RGU and other universities across the Northeast region.

A total of 13 research papers were presented during the seminar. (With input from Raj Bhavan)