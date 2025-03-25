Mother and son charred to death

ITANAGAR, 24 Mar: In a suspected case of arson, a mother and her son were charred to death inside their residence in Sanglo Putung-III village near here, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ruhi Yania (65) and Ruhi Tame (26), Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that Tash Nako (23), wife of late Ruhi Tame, may be involved in the incident, he said.

A case has been registered under Sections 103/326 (g) BNS, and Nako has been taken into custody, the SP said.

Further investigation is underway.