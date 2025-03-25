Itanagar-Gyekar Sinyi road closed

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 24 Mar: The stretch of the state highway between Itanagar and Gyekar Sinyi (Ganga Lake) remains closed after a portion of the road caved in near Zoo Road Tinali here.

The road caved in after the PHED water supply pipeline from the Poma water supply project burst due to the ongoing retaining wall construction work. The retaining wall is being constructed to protect the road and also to widen it.

With the road closed, tourists are not able to visit Gyekar Sinyi, and the people of Sangdupota circle, who depend on the Itanagar-Jote state highway, have been forced to use alternative roads. Further, due to damage caused to the pipeline, the water supply from Poma has also been affected.

While ICR Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom told the media that restoration works should be completed within the next 10 days, people are raising concern over the pace of work. “During the initial two days, the work was going very rapidly, but since then speed has slowed down. Before the rain starts the work should be completed,” said a resident who uses this road regularly.