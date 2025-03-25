World Tuberculosis Day observed

DEOMALI, 24 Mar: World TB Day was observed at the Noksen Baptish church here in Tirap district on Monday.

During the programme, District Tuberculosis Officer (DTO) Dr Jayanti Thingnok delivered a presentation on TB, briefing the participants on TB, its causes, diagnosis and treatment, besides the importance of DOTs and preventive steps to be taken by TB patients and healthcare workers.

The DTO also spoke on various TB-related topics, such as NPY, tribal patient incentives, and treatment supporter honorarium. She also elaborated preventive therapy and free facilities available at the DTC and the DMCs.

As the DACO, she spoke also on HIV/AIDS, highlighting the means of transmission of the disease and preventive measures to be taken. She appealed to all the parents present at the programme to check on their teenage children, so that their wards don’t fall prey to substance abuse.

PMDT coordinator Jahang Ajang and the church’s pastor Ranhang Bosai also spoke.

In Lower Siang, the district Health Department, in collaboration with the local administration, observed the World TB Day in Likabali with the launch of the SAANS campaign and the National Deworming Day (NDD) programme.

The initiative aimed to enhance public awareness about TB, respiratory health, and deworming efforts, aligning with the national health policies.

DC Rujjum Rakshap inaugurated the TB Mukt Panchayat initiative, and urged the panchayat members to help eradicate TB at the grassroots level.

DMO Dr Nyage Geyi highlighted the significance of collaborative efforts in fighting TB and promoting child health, while DRCHO Dr Tai Riso briefed the attendees on the SAANS campaign and the NDD programme.

Medical Officer (TB) Dr Karpe Mara delivered a presentation on the World TB Day and the TB Mukt Panchayat initiative.

DANO Dr Senpe Taipodia also spoke.

In Upper Siang, the District Health Society observed the World TB Day at the district hospital in Yingkiong, and at various health & wellness centres across the district.

In Damro, DC Talo Jerang administered the ‘TB harega, desh jeetega’ pledge to the people.

In Yingkiong, District TB Officer Dr Ahik Miyu delivered a presentation on various aspects of tuberculosis, and stressed on the importance of stigma reduction and discrimination against TB patients at home and workplace.

Medical Superintendent (i/c) Dr Gumin Bitin spoke on Hepatitis-B management and the crucial role of child immunisation programme to prevent 12 vaccine preventable diseases among children. (With inputs from DIPROs)