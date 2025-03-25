Capacity-building prog on natural farming

DARING, 24 Mar: Thirty practicing farmers participated in a capacity-building programme on natural farming, organised by the West Siang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Daring village in Leparada district on Monday.

The training programme aimed to impart technical knowledge in natural farming, and covered topics such as preparation of bheejamrit, jeevamrit, astrasacchadana, and whapasa.

KVK Head Dr Manoj Kumar highlighted the numerous benefits of natural farming for the environment, soil health, human wellbeing, and the reduction of cultivation costs. He also emphasised that adopting natural farming practices would help address the demand for chemical-free food.

Natural farming nodal officer Dr Kangabam Suraj Selaborated the significance of natural farming, and motivated the farmers to adopt it for conserving beneficial soil microorganisms, enhancing soil fertility, safeguarding the environment, improving plant protection, promoting human health, and boosting farmers’ overall income.

He also explained the principles of natural farming and demonstrated the preparation of bheejamrit, jeevamrit, and astras for effective disease and pest management.

The programme concluded with the distribution of eight different kharif vegetable seeds to the farmers.