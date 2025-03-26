APASA demands salary increment, serves 15-day ultimatum to govt

ITANAGAR, 25 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh ATMA Staff Association (APASA) has served a 15-days ultimatum to the state government, seeking fulfillment of its one-point demand for annual increment in salary.

In a memorandum to the chief minister on Tuesday, the association stated that it would be compelled to launch a series of democratic movements if the government fails to fulfil the demand within the stipulated time.

The association in its memorandum stated that despite repeated prayers for a hike in the “long-stagnated salary” for the last 14 years, it has not received any positive response from the government.

The association demanded 10% annual hike in salary of for the ATMAs, “or as per the grant of the state government, with immediate effect.”