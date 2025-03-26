Prog on implementation of revised disability assessment guidelines

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 25 Mar: A two-day training programme on the implementation of the revised disability assessment guidelines began at the Nirvachan Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The training is based on the revised assessment guidelines for disability, notified on 14 March, 2024.

The union health services director general had constituted eight sub-committees, which took nine months to prepare the revised assessment guidelines for disability. The guidelines consist of latest tools to access various disability benefits.

On the first day of the training programme, sessions were conducted on specific learning disability, autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disability, and chronic neurological conditions by a host of specialist doctors from the TRIHMS, besides medical superintendents, clinical psychologists, and members of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

It was jointly conducted by Dr Shefali Gulati and Dr Gautam Kamila from the AIIMS.

A brief outline on the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana and the Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana was also highlighted, with special emphasis on the packages and procedures that can be booked for treatment of various conditions related to disabilities and mental disorders.

A session on blood disorder was presented by Dr Anil Irom from JNIMS, Imphal, Manipur, while AIIMS Delhi PMR HoD Dr Sanjay Wadhwa conducted a session on locomotor disability.

Deliberations on the role of the Health Department were held by union Health Services Director General Dr Atul Goel and state Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta.

Union Health Services Additional Director Dr Sunita Mondal, Assistant Director Dr Rupali Roy, state Health Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain, among others, attended the deliberations.

Dr Goel stressed on the need for doctors to be trained and sensitised to address disabilities. “We want to ensure that no disabled person is deprived of the benefits offered to them by the government. We also want to make the general public aware of the various schemes and sensitise them to the needs of the differently-abled persons,” he said.