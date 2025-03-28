NAMSAI, 27 Mar: Around 251 piglets were vaccinated against classical swine fever, around 200 goats were vaccinated against PPR and ET, and around 500 chicks were vaccinated against Ranikhet disease during a series of animal health and vaccination camps organised by the Namsai KVK at Mengkeng Khamti, Krishnapur and Namliang villages in Namsai district.

During the programme, animal science expert Binod Kr Dutta Borah briefed the farmers on the various seasonal diseases of animals and birds, and emphasised on skilling every farmer with basic treatment procedures to treat their farm animals and birds for better health coverage.

NIRCRA-TDC SRF N Munglung also spoke.

Veterinary medicines were distributed to around 110 farmers and farmwomen.