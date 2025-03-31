Parul University hosts discussion on ONOE with fmr union minister

VADODARA, 30 Mar: Parul University here in Gujarat recently hosted a discussion session on the constitutional amendment regarding ‘One Nation, One Election (ONOE)’ with former union minister Anurag Singh Thakur at the university’s campus.

In the presence of over 1,000 law students, the session provided an in-depth exploration of the implications, challenges, and prospects associated with synchronising elections across the country.

Speaking about the significance of the bill regarding one election, Thakur said that the “One Nation, One Election bill is historic and transformative. It can change the future of India.”

“India stands on the threshold of not just incremental change but at a leap into the era of democratic efficiency. We have before us an opportunity to synchronise our collective electoral heartbeat and hold simultaneous elections,” Thakur said.

He also highlighted the democratic and economic benefits of electoral synchronisation, explaining how it saves time and resources, enhances governance, and strengthens federal coordination.