ICARIA concludes on positive note

AGARTALA, 30 Mar: The four-day annual techno-cultural festival, ‘ICARIA 2K25’, of the ICFAI University, Tripura, came to an end on 29 March.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the festival, Tripura Transport Department Additional Secretary Subrata Choudhury said that the ICARIA “is the platform for exchanging knowledge, creativity, talent and skills, etc.”

Longtharai International Private Limited managing director Ratan Debnath said that Longtharai Group would extend all help “for conducting internship of the ICFAI students who wish to become entrepreneurs.”

ICFAI University Vice-Chancellor Prof Biplab Halder said that the ICFAI University is taking initiatives to promote Indian culture and heritage through organising various state and national level cultural and youth festivals.

A total of 924 participants from different schools, colleges and universities took part in various techno-cultural events this year. It witnessed the highest number of participants in the history of the ICARIA.

On 28 March, famous Bollywood playback singer Sharvi Yadav mesmerised the audiences with her popular playback songs.