Coordination meet held for 4th State Games

YUPIA, 2 Apr: Keys issues, including security arrangement, traffic control, water supply, firefighting measures were discussed during a coordination meeting at the DC’s conference hall here on Wednesday to ensure smooth conduct of the upcoming 4th State Games.

The meeting presided over by DC Jiken Bomjen put emphasis on interdepartmental coordination to ensure that all logistical aspects are in place for a seamless event.

The authorities reaffirmed their commitment to hosting an event that upholds the spirit of sportsmanship while providing a platform for athletes to showcase their talent.

The meeting was attended by SP Taru Gusar, sports director Tadar Appa, HoDs, administrative officers, and representatives from Arunachal Olympic Association and Sports Authority Arunachal.

The 4th State Games is scheduled to take place from 18 to 22 April.

The five-day sporting extravaganza will feature 22 disciplines, including archery, arm-wrestling, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, chess, curling, football (men and women), hockey, judo, karate, khokho, pencaksilat, skating, table tennis, taekwondo, tug of war, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, and wushu.

The competitions will be hosted at various venues, including the Itanagar Capital Region, Rajiv Gandhi University, and the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia. (DIPRO)