Stolen scooter recovered

NAHARLAGUN, 2 Apr: Under the Cops and Community initiative, Nirjuli police have recovered a stolen scooter near the gas agency in Nirjuli-I village, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo said.

The miscreant abandoned the vehicle after depleting its fuel and fled the scene.

A case (No. 24/25) had been registered earlier at Nirjuli police station under section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

This recovery brought the total number of stolen vehicles recovered from various locations to five, Gambo said.

The Cops and Community Initiative aims to strengthen collaboration between the police and the public to prevent crime.

The SP appreciated the support and vigilance of local residents in helping to curb vehicle theft and other criminal activities.

Gambo urged the citizens to remain alert, report any suspicious activities, and take necessary precautions to safeguard their vehicles.