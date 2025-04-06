HU issues clarification over allegations

ITANAGAR, 5 Apr: Himalayan University (HU) here has issued a clarification regarding various issues that were highlighted by the university’s faculty members to the Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institution Regulatory Commission (APPEIRC) and published by this daily on 31 March with the headline ‘HU faculty member apprise APPEIRC of issues, allege discrimination’.

The university in a statement on Saturday termed the allegations “baseless and without foundation,” and stated that “the purpose behind such allegations is to tarnish the reputation of the institution.”

“The visit was a formal inspection by APPEIRC to evaluate the university

and not an investigation related to any complaint. Himalayan University has always adhered to the Constitution of India and operates under the Himalayan University, Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) Act- 2012 (Act No 6 of 2013). The institution firmly believes in unity and equality for all its employees, regardless of their caste, religion, geographical region, or educational background. We pride ourselves on treating all faculty members equally and fostering an inclusive environment,” the university stated.

“Regarding employee compensation, the university follows a comprehensive policy based on various criteria, such as qualifications, experience, Academic Performance Indicators (API) as per UGC norms, NET/SLET, PhD, publications in journals, papers presented at national/international conferences, and contributions to the growth of the university. These criteria are regularly reviewed and updated in line with the university’s policies, rules, and regulations, in accordance with its function as a private entity. As a private institution, the university reserves the right to amend its policies based on prevailing norms and best practices,” the statement further read.