Mopin festivity begins in Likabali

LIKABALI, 5 Apr: Mopin festival celebration began here in Lower Siang district on Saturday with great pomp and gaiety.

Extending greetings to the people on the inaugural day of the festival, renowned indigenous movement exponent and senior public leader Tara Bagang said that “the festival is a way through which we rejoice ourselves, shed our monotonic humdrum of day to day life, and at the same time appease and invoke the gods and goddess to ensure bumper harvest of crops and sound health of humans and livestock.”

Power Department Executive Engineer Kirpak Dini and District Art & Culture Officer Augusti Jamoh, also attended the inaugural day of the four-day cultural and religious festival.

Celebration committee president Pubi Kambu and the general secretary Marbin Gibi also spoke. (DIPRO)