L/Subansiri, P/Pare, Capital Complex, K/Panyor, W/Siang, Namsai, Changlang, Siang reach QFs

Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament

ITANAGAR, 5 Apr: The league stage of the 20th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament [TTSLFT], 2025 has concluded, with eight teams advancing to the quarterfinals.

The teams that reached quarterfinals are Lower Subansiri, Papum Pare, Capital Complex, Keyi Panyor, West Siang, Namsai, Changlang, and Siang.

The quarterfinal matches will be held on 6 April at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia.

The first quarterfinal will be held between Capital Complex and Siang at 9 am, while the second quarterfinal will be played between Changlang and Keyi Panyor at 12 noon.

West Siang will be up against Papum Pare in the third quarterfinal at 4 pm, before the fourth quarterfinal to be played between Lower Subansiri and Namsai at 7 pm.