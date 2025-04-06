MLA undertakes development tour

BOMDILA, 5 Apr: Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering recently undertook a development tour covering Munna Camp, Namshu, and Khalibuk villages in West Kameng district.

During the visit, Tsering chaired a development meeting and urged the district administration and heads of departments to formulate an inclusive development plan for his constituency, ensuring that even the remotest villages are covered.

Highlighting the vast potential of Namshu and Khalibuk in agriculture and horticulture, the MLA emphasised the importance of constructing quality link roads to facilitate easy transportation of farm produce. He directed the Rural Works Department to ensure high standards in road construction.

Tsering also advocated adoption of traditional organic farming methods and discouraged the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides. As part of support for the local farmers, he announced the construction of “mass fencing” in Namshu village to protect crops from animals and other threats.

In addition, he announced the establishment of a dedicated community hall for the villagers of Namshu to hold meetings and events. An Environmental Protection Committee under the Namshu Village Council has also been constituted to safeguard the region’s rich flora and fauna.

Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar also addressed the gathering and shared plans regarding the establishment of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Namshu. She urged the villagers to refrain from engaging in manmade forest fires that severely damage the ecosystem, and cautioned that strict legal action would be taken against those found involved in such activities.

Superintendent of Police Sudhansu Dhama raised concern over drug abuse, and appealed to the villagers, especially the youths, to stay away from it. He commended the people of Namshu for keeping the village free from such issues, and for maintaining peace and harmony, particularly during the recent elections.

Villagers from Munna Camp, Namshu, and Khalibuk placed their demands and developmental needs before the MLA.

The programme was attended by administrative officers, heads of departments, the ZPM, PRI members, BJP workers, and villagers. (DIPRO)