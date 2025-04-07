Spring Futsal Cup begins in Tawang

TAWANG, 6 Apr: The second edition of the much-anticipated Spring Futsal Cup 2.0 was inaugurated at My Futsal Arena in Khremethang in Tawang district on Sunday, with an exhibition futsal match between Team MLA Tawang and Team DC Tawang.

Team DC Tawang claimed a decisive victory with a 12-6 scoreline.

DC Kanki Darang stood out with an exceptional all-round performance, scoring four goals and leading his team with passion, skill, and sportsmanship. His agility, game awareness, and leadership on the field earned him the man of the match title. His performance not only entertained the spectators but also inspired the youths to embrace sports as a way of life.

Attending the opening ceremony, Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, DC Darang and Superintendent of Police Dr DW Thongon emphasised the importance of sports in fostering community spirit, promoting good health, and building a drug-free Tawang.

The Spring Futsal Cup 2.0 will see 16 teams battling it out over the coming days, promising high-energy games and showcasing local talent.

Colourful cultural performances were presented by the Ketchenga cultural troupe and the students of LD School on the occasion, reflecting the rich cultural heritage and youthful vibrancy of the region. (DIPRO)