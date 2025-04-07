RGU’s 13th ICYF

RONO HILLS, 6 Apr: The 13th Inter-College Youth Festival (ICYF) of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) is scheduled to take place from 7 to 9 April.

The event promises to showcase talent, creativity, and sportsmanship among students from various affiliated colleges of the university. The festival has become a symbol of student involvement, fostering a thriving academic and cultural environment.

The event aims to provide a platform for students to exchange skills and expertise, while showcasing their cultural talents on a shared stage.

The festival seeks to uncover and develop students’ hidden talents, preparing them for future pursuits while fostering cross-college partnerships and promoting cross-cultural interaction.

A wide range of sporting, cultural, and literary competitions will be held throughout the three-day festival, encouraging participants to excel and support one another.

Over 500 delegates from affiliated colleges of RGU will compete in

three different competitive events: games and sports, cultural, and literary.

The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, with Namsai MLA Zignu Namchoom also expected to attend the opening ceremony.

This edition marks a significant return of the ICYF, which was last held in April 2018.