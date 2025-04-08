1,545 candidates appear in last two days of APPSCCE Mains

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 7 Apr: Altogether 1,545 candidates appeared for exam in the last two days of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) Mains, 2024, informed Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Secretary Parul Gaur on Monday.

The APPSCCE (Mains) 2024 began on 6 April and will continue till 10 April at two venues: the old and the new buildings of the APPSC.

The secretary further informed that 1,629 admit cards have been issued, and added that 83 invigilators have been engaged in the last two days of the examination.

“Senior government officers have been appointed as observers and coordinators at the two centres, and executive magistrates have been deployed at each centre,” informed the secretary.

She further added that sufficient police personnel have been engaged for security, frisking, and maintaining law and order.

The preliminary of the APPSCCE-2024 was conducted in December 2024 after a hiatus of four years. Out of 22,731 aspirants who had applied for the exam, around 17,286 aspirants took the exam in the preliminary. The commission was rocked by paper leakage, resulting in the arrest of more than 50 people involved in the scam.