GoAP to support RGU’s ICYF financially from next year: CM

RONO HILLS, 7 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday announced that the state government will support Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) Inter-College Youth Festival (ICYF) financially from next year.

He said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the three-day 13th ICYF, organised by RGU at its campus here.

“Such youth festivals are not just a celebration of arts, culture, and sports but a reflection of unity in diversity, spirit of collaboration, and the state’s collective aspirations,” the CM said.

He endorsed the suggestion that the ICYF from its next edition may be first held at zonal levels among the affiliated colleges, and that those who qualify may come and compete at the university-level festival at RGU.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the RGU Students’ Union (RGUSU), seeking inclusion of anthropology, national security and BBA courses in colleges, Khandu informed that he has already forwarded its scanned copy, directing the education commissioner to have consultations with the RGU authorities on the issues raised. He assured to personally follow up with the central government with these, as RGU is a central university. He, however, assured that whatever issue falls under the purview of the state government would be “resolved positively.”

Reminiscing about his first visit to the university as chief minister eight years ago, Khandu said that he was informed then that the students’ strength was about 2,500. He said he was surprised to know that today the university caters to about 5,700 students.

Acknowledging the dire need for enhancing hostel accommodation on the campus, Khandu announced that a new hostel building of at least 2,000 capacity will be sanctioned within this financial year.

Khandu, who is also the president of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association, also assured to establish a footsal ground on the campus.

He lauded and congratulated RGU for winning the first prize for showcasing its best practices in the East Zone Vice Chancellors Conference of the Association of Indian Universities held in March. The university won the accolade in terms of the academic achievements of the Centre of Endangered Languages of the Arunachal Institute Tribal Studies in protecting, preserving and promoting indigenous culture, along with National Education Policy implementation, green and sustainable energy initiatives, and transparency audit from among over 100 state and central universities.

“Rajiv Gandhi University holds a unique and crucial place in the development of higher education in Arunachal Pradesh. As the premier institution of the state, it has the responsibility to shape not only academic excellence but also to contribute to the socioeconomic development of the region,” the CM said.

Khandu further said that the education sector is among the key areas of focus for the state government, and announced that over the next three financial years, the state plans to undertake transformative changes to ensure quality education, improved infrastructure, and better opportunities for students.

“Arunachal Pradesh is blessed with an unparalleled wealth of talent and a unique cultural heritage. Our youths are the leaders, innovators, artists, and entrepreneurs of tomorrow. It is our collective responsibility to nurture their potential and empower them to take our state to new heights,” he said.

Khandu added that the state government is doing its best to provide the ambience, opportunity and infrastructure to the youths to hone their talent in sports, arts and academics.

Namsai MLA Zingnu Namchoom in his address highlighted key state initiatives, such as the young leaders’ conclave, youth parliament, and the integrated mountain initiative programme as “some of the important cornerstones of the state’s developmental endeavours for the youths.”

Addressing contemporary social concerns, Namchoom emphasised the importance of creating awareness about HIV/AIDS, “which is slowly creeping up in our state.” He added that several measures are being taken by the government to cope with these problems.

RGU Acting Vice Chancellor Prof SK Nayak in his address stressed the significance of conducting the youth festival annually. “ICYF brings unity among students and offers a vital opportunity to experience and learn from the diverse traditions and cultures of our state,” he said.

The VC said that achieving Grade A in the NAAC assessment last year “is a testimony to the growth and success of the university” and said that “RGU is mapped as one of the leading universities of the country today.”

Registrar Dr NT Rikam briefly highlighted RGU’s journey from its beginnings in 1984, with only three departments and 48 students, to now, with 43 departments and 5,374 students. He said that the ICYF “is about stepping out of our comfort zones, meeting new faces, sharing experiences, and learning from one another.”

“Every moment here is an opportunity to grow, to inspire, and to be inspired,” he added.

RGUSU president Markum Charu emphasised the importance of events like the ICYF in shaping students’ character and enhancing their understanding of Arunachal’s rich diversity. (With inputs from CM’s PR Cell)