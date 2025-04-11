Veteran journalist Dahey Sangno emphasises on ethical journalism

Workshop on ‘Basics of Journalism’

ITANAGAR, 10 Apr: Former journalist and current CEO of the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Ltd, Dahey Sangno, underscored the growing need for ethical journalism, continuous learning, and industry-wide introspection.

Sango was speaking on the topic ‘A Journalistic Perspective on Modern Media Reporting, Importance of Effective Headlines and Quality News Content’ during a workshop on the theme ‘Basics of Journalism,’ organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ), in collaboration with the Arunachal Press Club (APC), at the press club here on Thursday.

Emphasising the importance of structured workshops to foster knowledge-sharing and accountability among journalists, Sangno said, “Let’s admit our shortcomings and correct our mistakes accordingly. Improvement is a gradual process and must be acknowledged with time.”

Raising concern over the increasing “pontification” in journalism, where digital engagement is prioritised over credibility, Sangno highlighted the declining standard of headlines.

“Headlines are the gateway to reader attention, but clarity and integrity are often compromised for clicks. We must differentiate serious reporting from sensationalism by introducing an ‘ethical journalism’ category,” he added.

Reflecting on the evolving role of the press in the digital age, The Arunachal Times Deputy Editor Tongam Rina said that responsible reporting goes beyond covering events and is about building public trust.

“We learn from our mistakes. The foundation of good journalism lies in facts and figures,” she said, encouraging young journalists to prioritise accuracy and integrity in their work.

APUWJ President Amar Sangno echoed similar concerns, pointing out the increasing reliance on sensationalism and lack of factual reporting in the current media landscape.

“We must accept that we are not practising true journalism. Inaccurate and half-baked stories are harming public trust. Journalism should empower us to question those in authority, not simply amplify popular sentiment,” he said.

Senior journalist and DY365 correspondent Mukul Pathak spoke about the importance of organised office setups and a clear hierarchical structure within media organisations. He stressed that such systems are crucial for the professional growth of journalists and the overall development of media houses.

APC President Dodum Yangfo addressed the blurred lines between advertising and editorial content.

“Credibility must never be compromised. Journalists must clearly understand their roles and responsibilities. Shouting matches on TV or online are not journalism – we need to return to fact-based and ethical reporting,” he said.

He also reminded journalists that, beyond their profession, they are citizens with social responsibilities.

A Q&A session followed, during which working journalists offered valuable suggestions aimed at streamlining and strengthening the media landscape in the state, and also clarified doubts.