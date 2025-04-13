IYC stages protest over fuel, LPG price hike

New Delhi, 12 Apr: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Saturday held a protest outside its office on Raisina Road against the recent hike in prices of CNG, LPG cylinders, petrol, and diesel, accusing the central government of failing to manage the country’s economy.

The party workers denounced the Narendra Modi government as they accused it of trying to pass the burden of US tariffs on the common man.

“Under the Modi government, the economic health of the country is very bad. The price of petrol and diesel is high despite lower rates of crude oil in the international market. The LPG cylinder used to cost Rs 400 during the UPA government and today it has crossed Rs 1,000,” a protester told PTI videos.

IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib alleged that the Centre was burdening the common man to cover for its economic mismanagement. “On one hand, Modi’s friend Trump is slamming tariffs on us, and to compensate for that, the BJP government is raising

the prices of essential goods.”

The protest comes days after the government announced a hike in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre each. Retail prices, however, are expected to remain unchanged as the duty hike is being adjusted against the decline in global oil prices.

The price of domestic cooking gas was increased by Rs 50 per cylinder, while CNG rates went up by Rs 1 per kg across India. The hike applies to both general consumers and Ujjwala beneficiaries who receive subsidised LPG connections under the central scheme.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the LPG price hike was necessitated by a rise in input costs.

In Delhi, the revised price for Ujjwala beneficiaries now stands at Rs 553 per 14.2-kg cylinder, up from Rs 503, while general users will pay Rs 853. (PTI)