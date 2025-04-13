‘Yuva vimarsh’ prog

PASIGHAT, 12 Apr: A programme for local youths, themed ‘Yuva Vimarsh – Dialogue with Youth’, was conducted by the Ignited Youth Forum of JN College at the College of Horticulture and Forestry here in East Siang district on Saturday, under the aegis of Vivekananda Kendra Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme was attended by, among others, State Information Commissioner Khopey Thaley and Tine Mena (the first woman from the Northeast to summit Mt Everest).

Many VKV alumni, teachers, dignitaries, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, and VKV karyakartas attended the youth programme.

The motivational talks by Thaley and Mena were applauded by the large gathering. Mena narrated her struggles and story of summiting Mt Everest – the highest peak of the world.

Yuva Vimarsh – Dialogue with Youth is conducted every year by the Vivekananda Kendra Arunachal Pradesh. (DIPRO)