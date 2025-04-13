Wahge assures support to upgrade medical facilities in Longding, takes stock of projects’ implementation

LONGDING, 12 Apr: Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge on Saturday assured to provide support to upgrade medical facilities in Longding district.

Wahge, who is also the guardian minister of the TCL districts, gave his assurance while inspecting the district hospital here.

During the inspection, the minister applauded the efforts made by DMO Dr Dilip Dutta for optimal utilisation of the available resources. The minister inaugurated the district drug warehouse at the district hospital, and also visited the office of the Kanubari WRD EE office.

Later, addressing a District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting held to review the status of projects’ implementation in the district, Wahge stressed on understanding the hurdles affecting the progress of projects’ implementation. He sought details of impediments and assured to take up the matter with the ministers concerned.

The minister also asked Longding Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak and heads of departments to inform him of issues and challenges, so that he can apprise the authority concerned for early resolution.

Agri and Allied Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, citing the example of the best practices in land management under his constituency, appealed for concerted effort by all the elected representatives and officers to work in the same direction. He informed that the state government is very concerned about TCL region and is ready to extend all kinds of support. “But any infrastructure development requires land, and availability of land in Longding headquarters for big projects is an issue due to haphazard constructions and lack of town planning,” he said.

Mentor secretary Taru Talo while reviewing the implementation of centrally-sponsored schemes and projects, asked the HoDs to focus on the CM’s 25-point action plan categorised in six themes.

He emphasised on aligning the implementation part with the six themes for achieving the 25-point action plan.

Longding-Pumao MLA Thangwang Wangham during the meeting informed the guardian minister about the constant efforts being made by “Team Longding” for the district’s betterment.

He urged the visiting minister to ensure early approval of the Longding-Bonia highway, since communication, saying that transportation facilities are a prerequisite for any form of development.

MLA Honchun Ngandam expressed concern over the Indo-Myanmar border fencing “as it may result in losing a large area of jhum land traditionally owned by the people of Konnu, Konsa, Pongchau and Khasa-Jagan villages under Pongchau subdivision.”

“This not only hampers the local interest but also territorial integrity of India gets compromised,” he said, and requested the guardian minister to communicate the matter to the union home minister and the PMO.

During the review meeting, the DC and HoDs delivered presentations, emphasising the need of resolving the water crisis, lack of human resource in all departments, and scarcity of accommodation for officers and government employees.

The review meeting was attended also by MLA Hayeng Mangfi, NHM MD Marge Sora, ZPC Lohpong Wangham, ZPMs and government officials. (DIPRO)