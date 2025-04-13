Banderdewa police arrest 5 drug smugglers

BANDERDEWA, 12 Apr: The Banderdewa police on Friday foiled two interstate drug smuggling attempts, apprehended five accused persons, and seized 93.15 grams of suspected heroin in two separate operations.

On 11 April, acting on credible intelligence, the police laid a trap at the Banderdewa check gate, and intercepted a scooter suspected to be carrying illicit narcotics. Upon being stopped, the rider abandoned the scooter and attempted to flee, but was chased and apprehended by the police team. The accused has been identified as Maku Rangmo (27), a resident of Bana in East Kameng district.

Based on his disclosure, one Raja Limbu (26), a resident of Naharlagun, was apprehended the same day from Naharlagun.

On being led by the accused, the police recovered 35 vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 46.40 grams, which had been discarded by the accused during the chase.

A case [u/s 21(b) of the NDPS Act r/w Section 3(5) of the BNS, 2023] was registered at the Banderdewa police station.

Later the same night, based on another intelligence input regarding transportation of illicit narcotics from Assam, the Banderdewa police laid a trap along the highway. However, upon spotting the police, the suspects, travelling in a Mahindra Scorpio car, attempted to flee. A swift two-way cut-off operation led to the vehicle being intercepted at Banderdewa market, resulting in the apprehension of three suspected drug peddlers. Upon thorough search, the police recovered four polythene packets containing suspected heroin, weighing 46.75 grams, concealed inside the vehicle.

The accused have been identified as Enamul Hussain (24), a resident of Chanimari in Assam, Enamul Haque (24), a resident of Mauryadas in Assam, and Ainul Haque (34), a resident of Mauryadas in Assam.

A case [u/s 21(b) of the NDPS Act r/w Section 3(5) of the BNS, 2023] was registered in the matter at the Banderdewa police station.

The operation was executed by a Banderdewa police team led by Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo, under the supervision of Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo.