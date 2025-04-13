OST centre launched at TRIHMS

Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, 12 Apr: The Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here officially launched an opioid substitution therapy (OST) centre on Saturday, under the initiative of the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS). The OST had started working since 12 March.

There are a total of 29 OST centres in the state, such as at the district hospital in Namsai, Bakin Pertin General Hospital in Pasighat (E/Siang), the district hospital in Seppa (E/Kameng), the general hospital in Aalo (W/Siang), and others.

APSACS project director Dr Marbom Basar informed that the idea behind starting the OST centre is to put an end to the spread of HIV/AIDS virus. “Till February 2025, 2,527 HIV positive cases were detected in the state, and out of them, 80 percent of transmission were caused by sharing of syringes by drug users,” he said, and added that OST helps reduce dependence on injectable drugs by administering oral drugs, “so that the risk of transmission of the HIV virus is drastically reduced.”

Dr Basar also reflected on the sudden surge in HIV cases post 2022. “Before 2022-23, HIV cases in the state were in the hundreds, but have risen up drastically between 2023 and 2024,” he said.

TRIHMS Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Dukhum Raina reflected on cases of spread of HIV through injecting drugs, and said that the public should be aware of such developments.

“Earlier, there was less awareness about OSTs in the state, but now, due to the awareness worldwide, more people are aware of it,” Dr Raina said.

TRIHMS OST nodal officer Dr Tame Kena informed that the patients undergoing treatment are under the supervision of medical officers and nurses. “At least four persons are availing the treatment at the TRIHMS OST as of date,” he informed.

“We are advocating a slow transition, from injectable drugs to oral, under the supervision of medical professionals. Social support is important, including the support of family members, so that the users can later have the chance to detach themselves permanently from addiction,” he added.

APSACS deputy director Dr Marto Ete spoke about various plans and programmes, such as OST centres and de-addiction centres, to assist drug users in quitting drugs, adding that drug addiction is more prevalent among the younger generation.

The TRIHMS OST centre is run by a seven-member team, including a medical officer and a counsellor.

Arunachal Drug User Forum president Kenjom Dojo also attended the event.