Arunachal State Games from 18 Apr

ITANAGAR, 13 Apr: The Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) will organise the 4th edition of the Arunachal State Games from 18-22 April.

The Games is a flagship multi-sport event designed to revive sports culture at the grassroots level, build a robust sporting framework, and position Arunachal Pradesh as a rising force in the Indian sporting landscape. It is supported by the Sports Department and various state-level sports associations, local organising committees, and volunteers.

“The AOA, in coordination with the state sports associations, will select the top 8 individual athletes in individual and combat sports, and the top 8 teams in team sports from state-level competitions conducted by the respective state sports associations,” the AOA informed in a release.

The Games will feature 22 competitive disciplines: archery, arm-wrestling, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, chess, curling, football, hockey, judo, karate, kho-kho, pencak silat, table tennis, taekwondo, tug of war, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, wushu, and skating.

Altogether 2,400 athletes are expected to participate in the Games, besides 200 officials, 450 support staffers, 440 technical officers, and 400 volunteers.

Multiple high-quality venues across the Itanagar Capital Region and Papum Pare district have been selected for the competitions. They are the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia; Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy in Chimpu; Indira Gandhi Park; the outdoor events convention centre;

the Khelo India Indoor Stadium in Itanagar; and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Naharlagun.