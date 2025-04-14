Governor extends Sangken, Ambedkar Jayanti greetings

ITANAGAR, 13 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Sangken festival of the Tai Khamti and Singpho communities, and expressed hope that festivity would bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to every home and hearth.

“May this festival of our Tai Khamti and Singpho brethren continue to foster unity, harmony, and mutual respect, inspiring us all to work towards collective progress and wellbeing,” the governor said.

The governor also extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, commemorating the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.

The governor expressed hope that the day would further strengthen the nation’s resolve to preserve, protect, and defend the constitutional ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. (Raj Bhavan)