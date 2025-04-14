Training prog on soya bean cultivation

BALEK, 13 Apr: Thirty farmers and farmwomen from five SHGs and FPOs participated in a training and demonstration programme on scientific cultivation of soya bean, organised here by the Lower Dibang Valley KVK on Saturday.

Addressing the participants, agronomy scientist Monika Panggam spoke about the scientific cultivation of soya bean and its management practices, while animal science expert Danima Ering presented a brief on soybean as an important component of poultry feed.

Home science expert Nanang Tamut spoke about the nutritive value and various value-added products of soya bean, and demonstrated the preparation of soy milk and soy paneer (popularly known as tofu.)

KVK Head Dr Deepanjali Deori also spoke.

The programme emphasised on educating the farmers and farmwomen on the latest technologies for improving soya bean production, and encouraging them to adopt diversified soya bean products.