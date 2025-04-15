Drug peddlers arrested, contraband seized

PAPU HILLS, 14 Apr: The Papu Hills police on Sunday arrested two drug peddlers and seized eight vials of suspected heroin, weighing approximately 10.59 grams, from their possession.

On the basis of credible intelligence regarding suspected drug peddlers operating in and around Lower Borum, a police team led by Inspector Torum Mai, under the supervision of

Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo, proceeded to the indicated location to apprehend the suspects.

On seeing the police, the suspects attempted to flee, but were apprehended in Lekhi area.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Hemanta Borah (35), a resident of Gorubandha in Assam, and Kabang Paron (35), a resident of Geku in Upper Siang district.

The contraband substance was seized following a body search.

A case [u/s 21(b)/27 of the NDPS Act] has been registered in this regard.