Villagers express concern over delay in completion of PMGSY work

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 14 Apr: The villagers of Komsing, including members of the Nugong Banggo Kebang (NBK), in Siang district have expressed grave concern over inordinate delay in completion of the PMGSY road connecting Komsing-Kumku to Sissen villages.

The NBK lamented that the contractor concerned had earlier assured to complete the road work by March this year, but the 40.35 kms long PMGSY road is lying incomplete till date.

NBK president Tanyong Taloh said that he made repeated communication with the implementing agency (PWD) and the contractor to expedite the PMGSY road work, but nothing has been fruited in this regard. The dilapidated condition of the road is causing hardship to commuters.

The executive engineer of the Kaying RWD division had also served a notice to the Dumporijo (Upper Subansiri)-based construction firm M/s KK Enterprise on 27 December last year, urging the contractor to complete the road work within three months, but the contractor did not comply with the official notice.

A team of NBK functionaries, accompanied by the Sissen village secretary recently visited different portions of the 40.35 kms long PMGSY road and took stock of its pitiable condition. They demanded that the executing agency (RWD) “terminate the contractor” and hand over the remaining work (Phase-II) to another financially sound firm in the greater interest of the villagers.