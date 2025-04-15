Guv extends Longte, Bihu greetings

ITANAGAR, 14 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state, especially the Nyishi community, on the occasion of Longte festival.

“May this sacred festival strengthen the bonds of unity, preserve our age-old traditions, and bring prosperity, happiness, and harmony to all,” the governor said.

Parnaik also extended greetings to the people on the

occasion of Bohag Bihu. On behalf of the people of the state, he extended best wishes to the people in Assam, and expressed hope that the celebration would strengthen the bonds of friendship, foster harmony, and bring progress to all.

“May this festivity of Bihu usher in peace, prosperity, and happiness for all,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)