Animal health camp organised

KHEMLEE, 14 Apr: Over 20 cows and mithuns were vaccinated during an animal health and vaccination camp organised at Khemlee village in Papum Pare district on Monday by the Mete Dene MPCS Ltd, in collaboration with the ArSRLM Sagalee BMMU and the Animal Husbandry, Veterinary, and Dairy Development Department.

Senior Veterinary Officer Dr TR Nabam Hina emphasised the importance of deworming, vaccination, feed management, market value, disease cycles, their prevalence, and precautions for pig and poultry farming.

He also highlighted the significance of ear-tagging for cattle. Dr Hina also raised awareness about the importance of maintaining cleanliness in meat shops.

The programme was attended by livelihood community resource persons from Toru, Parang, Leporiang, and Sagalee circles, as well as the residents of Khemlee village and members of Mete Dene MPCS Ltd.