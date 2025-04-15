RGU organises webinar on Dr Ambedkar

RONO HILLS, 14 Apr: The political science department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) organised an online talk on the theme ‘Ambedkar’s World: The Pursuit of Justice Through Struggle, Identity and Empowerment’ on the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti.

During the webinar, subject expert Dr Prachand Narayan Piraji from the English department of RGU delivered a talk on the multifaceted contributions of Dr BR Ambedkar as an intellectual, social reformer, the messiah of the downtrodden, and the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.

Emphasising Dr Ambedkar’s lifelong battle against caste-based discrimination, Dr Piraji shed light on the deep-rooted challenges faced by the Dalit community in India. He portrayed Dr Ambedkar as “a warrior who wielded the pen, not the sword, in his mission to eradicate social inequality.” Dr Piraji also underscored the transformative power of education in Ambedkar’s philosophy, quoting his impactful line, “Education is the milk of the lioness.”

Dwelling on the term ‘Dalit’, Dr Piraji traced its journey from a derogatory label to a proud and assertive identity embraced by the present-day Dalit community. He highlighted significant social movements initiated by Ambedkar, such as the ‘Temple Satyagraha’ and the establishment of ‘depressed classes institutes’, which played a crucial role in uplifting marginalised sections of society.

Dr Piraji also spoke about the evolution of Ambedkar’s stature – from Dr BR Ambedkar to Babasaheb, a term of deep respect, meaning ‘father’ in Marathi. He concluded his speech by reaffirming Dr Ambedkar’s powerful and enduring call to action: ‘Educate, Agitate, and Organise’.

Professor Nani Bath in his remarks emphasised the monumental role played by Dr Ambedkar in shaping India as not only a casteless society but also a constitutionally driven democracy. He particularly highlighted Dr Ambedkar’s contributions towards the protection of tribal rights, especially in the context of Northeast India.

Citing the historical importance of the Bordoloi Committee, Professor Bath noted that its recommendations significantly influenced the incorporation of the 6th Schedule into the Indian Constitution, ensuring autonomy and protection for tribal communities.

Programme coordinator Dr Nuki Gammeng also spoke.

Faculty members, research scholars, and students from the political science department were present during the webinar.