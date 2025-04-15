Speech-language disorder screening held

PASIGHAT, 14 Apr: Several children and adults with speech-language disorder benefited from a free speech and language assessment camp organised by H-Spring Foundation here in East Siang district on Monday as part of the World Autism Awareness Month.

H-Spring Foundation works for children with special needs. This initiative aligns with the foundation’s mission to ensure early identification and intervention for children who may benefit from speech and language therapy services. The free camp aimed at identifying speech and communication challenges among children and adults, particularly those with special needs, including autism spectrum disorder, developmental delays, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, learning difficulties, etc.

The screening was done by H-Spring Foundation-run institute Spring Child Development Centre’s certified speech-language pathologist, audiologist and deglutologist Dr Mitesh Kumar Chaudhari.

The objectives of the free assessment camp were to provide access to professional speech and language screening for children and adults; to raise awareness among parents about the importance of early intervention; to guide parents on the next steps in case further assessment or therapy is required; and to promote inclusive and supportive communication development environments.

People from Siang, Upper Siang, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley and Lower Siang districts benefitted from the free camp. (DIPRO)