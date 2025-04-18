Kamle police solve robbery case, 4 arrested

RAGA, 17 Apr: The Kamle police solved a blind robbery case by arresting four people involved in it.

On 3 March, a supply truck (AS-26AC-1745) was intercepted by four unidentified miscreants here. The driver was physically assaulted, and a mobile phone along with Rs 18,000 in cash was looted.

After the incident, the All Arunachal Pradesh Public Transport Federation’s Kamle district unit president Tayo Medi lodged an FIR. The case was registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and endorsed to

Inspector Naphon Wangsa for investigation.

The police faced several hurdles during the investigation, with the crime scene being in a remote area and the nearest police station located 90 kms away. The police, using technical surveillance and ground work, arrested four alleged accused, identified as Taluk Dong (18), Tani Dong (36), Beka Dong (30), and Topo Marde alias Turu Bhai (32) on Wednesday.

The stolen mobile phone was recovered from the possession of Topo Marde. Further, the police seized both the two-wheelers without number plates used in the crime. The accused have reportedly confessed to their involvement.

DSP Taba Biroy in a press briefing informed the media that it was a blind case with multiple challenges, but persistent efforts led to the breakthrough after one month and 12 days. The accused have been remanded to judicial custody as the investigation nears completion.