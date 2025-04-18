DCM advocates promoting state’s spiritual, cultural heritage

NONGTAW, 17 Apr: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday underlined the importance of preserving and promoting Arunachal Pradesh’ unique spiritual and cultural heritage.

He said this while taking part in the foundation stone laying ceremony for three landmark Buddhist projects here in Namsai district.

The event witnessed the ceremonial laying of foundation stones for the 108-ft Phra Maha Sutong-Pe (Wish-Fulfilling Buddha Statue) by Venerable Kassapa Mahathera, president of the Mahabodhi Society, Bengaluru; the Vajirasana Buddha Vihara (Diamond Throne Buddha Temple with a capacity for 1,000 devotees) by Venerable Aggadhamma Mahathera, chief abbot of the Pariyatti Sasana Buddha Vihara, Namsai; and the Mahabodhi Sanghavasa, a monastic residence for 100 monks, by Venerable Dhammakitti Mahathera, president of the Arunachal Pradesh Bhikkhu Sangha.

These spiritually significant initiatives are poised to transform Namsai into a prominent centre of global Buddhist pilgrimage, education, and peace.

The vision behind these projects was first conceived by the late Venerable Acharya Buddharakkhita, founder of the Mahabodhi Society, whose dream of establishing eight dhamma centres across Arunachal continues to inspire generations of Buddhist practitioners and institutions.

Addressing the gathering, Mein emphasised that “these structures are more than mere buildings – they represent a revival of spiritual identity and a renewed commitment to the values of the dhamma.” He highlighted how these initiatives form the core of a broader mission to transform Nongtaw into a vibrant centre of Buddhist learning and tourism. He said that institutions like the Mahabodhi Lord Buddha College and the Mahabodhi Skill Development Centre would provide both academic and vocational opportunities, empowering local youths through skills.

He envisioned creating a comprehensive Buddhist circuit, linking sacred sites across Namsai, Mechukha, Tuting, Itanagar, West Kameng, and Tawang. Describing it as a “path of dhamma, of light, learning, and peace,” he expressed hope that such an initiative would unite communities and attract pilgrims and seekers from around the world.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was attended by several monastic leaders, including Ven Vimalatissa Bhikkhu, chief abbot of Kongmu Kham. Also present were MLAs Zingnu Namchoom, Jikke Tako, Phurpa Tsering, Tseten Chombay, Rotom Tebin, Tenzin Nyima Glow, Hayeng Mangfi, Topin Ete, and Pesi Jilen. (DCM’s PR Cell)