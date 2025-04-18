Body of IAF corporal recovered

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 17 Apr: The body of an Indian Air Force (IAF) corporal, who drowned in the Bharali River in Assam’s Bhalukpong in Sonitpur district, was recovered by the 59 Bn ITBP on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as corporal Sachin Rohil of the 267 Signal IAF camp, Tezpur, had gone missing since Monday morning.

An intensive search and rescue operation was launched by the 59 Bn ITBP, led by Assistant Commandant (GD) Gambhir Singh Chauhan, and the body was recovered between 7:30 and 8 am from the Bharali River.