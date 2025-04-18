Retd research dy director Jimi Pulu no more

ITANAGAR, 17 Apr: Retired deputy director of the Research Department, Jimi Pulu, passed away on 14 April.

Pulu had also served as president of the Idu Mishmi Cultural & Literary Society (IMCLS) from 2007-2010. He was also one of the pioneering members behind Idu Azobra, the writing system developed for the Idu Mishmi dialect.

In a condolence message, the IMCLS deeply mourned the demise of Pulu and recalled his tireless efforts in the fields of education, linguistic research, and community development.

“His gentle demeanour, deep wisdom, and humility earned him the love and respect of all who knew him. The passing of late Jimi Pulu is a profound loss to the entire community and to the cultural and intellectual landscape of our state. His contributions will continue to inspire generations to come,” the IMCLS said, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.