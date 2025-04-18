Guv, CM extend Good Friday greetings

ITANAGAR, 17 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu in separate messages extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Good Friday.

“Today, as we pause to reflect on the profound sacrifice of Lord Jesus Christ, we are reminded of the enduring power of love, grace, and salvation,” the governor said.

“May this day of reflection bring peace to your heart, healing to your soul, and inspire us all to be instruments of compassion in the world around us,” he added.

The chief minister in his message said, “On this solemn day of Good Friday, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all our Christian brothers and sisters across Arunachal Pradesh and beyond.”

“May the message of Good Friday strengthen the bonds of our diverse communities and guide us towards a more just and compassionate society,” he added. (Raj Bhavan and CM’s PR Cell)