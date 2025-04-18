Special registration camp for workers

LIKABALI, 17 Apr: A special registration camp for gig and platform workers under the e-Shram portal was organised at Likabali bazaar in Lower Siang district on Wednesday.

Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap inaugurated the camp, which saw active participation of all heads of departments of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, District Labour and Employment Officer (i/c) Henge Riba highlighted the multiple benefits of registering under the e-Shram portal. He informed the gathering that registered workers will be entitled to a range of government welfare schemes, including accidental insurance coverage of up to Rs 2 lakhs under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, health insurance of Rs 5 lakhs per family under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Arogya Yojana, old-age pension, skill development training, job matching opportunities, financial assistance during incapacity, and easier access to collateral-free loans.

He informed that more than 600 beneficiaries have been enrolled on the e-Shram portal in Lower Siang district so far, enabling them to access various social security benefits aimed at improving their financial stability and wellbeing. (DIPRO)