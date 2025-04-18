Drug peddlers nabbed, heroin seized

BANDERDEWA, 17 Apr: The Banderdewa police on Wednesday arrested four interstate drug peddlers and seized 113.22 grams of suspected heroin from their possession.

In the first operation, a naka was laid at the Banderdewa check gate, based on specific intelligence. A police team intercepted one Dongja Kabak (39), a resident of Raga in Kamle district, currently residing in Nirjuli, who was riding a scooter. A search conducted in the presence of the executive magistrate and independent witnesses led to the seizure of 30 vials (39.67 gms) of suspected heroin from his possession.

In the second operation, a hotel near the PTC in Banderdewa was raided following reliable inputs regarding ongoing drug activities. Three individuals, identified as Vikash Doley (26), Biswa Morang (28), and the hotel’s owner Makan Doley (50) were arrested. A concealed stash of 55 vials (73.55 gms) of suspected heroin, along with Rs 14,060, suspected to be proceeds from drug sales, were recovered from the hotel’s premises.

The operations were conducted by a team led by Banderdewa PS OC Inspector Kipa Hamak, under the supervision of Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo and Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo.