Training prog on PR e-rolls held in Tezu

TEZU, 17 Apr: A district-level training programme on the summary revision of panchayati raj electoral rolls (PR e-rolls), 2025 was conducted at the mini-secretariat here in Lohit district on Wednesday.

Lohit Deputy Commissioner KN Damo in his keynote address underlined the importance of adhering strictly to the guidelines set by the Election Commission of India. He urged electoral registration officers (ERO), assistant EROs (AERO), designated officers (DO), and supervisors to shoulder their responsibilities with sincerity and dedication.

Exhorting all heads of departments to ensure that their officers and staffs are available for the panchayati raj electoral duties, the DC assured that “any election-related issues can be brought directly to my notice.”

District Panchayati Development Officer Nabam Tajik stressed the importance of the electoral revision process and the crucial role played by field-level officials in maintaining transparency and accountability in democratic procedures.

Chairing the training session, Wakro ADC AJ Lungphi emphasised the need for timely updating and monitoring of the electoral rolls. He pointed out that “digitisation of the PR rolls is still pending in the state,” and highlighted the importance of proper implementation of amendments and deletions as per rules.

He instructed the designated officers to strictly supervise the process, with all claims and objections to be addressed at the respective polling stations through proper hearings.

Resource persons took the participants through the detailed procedures for filling Forms 4, 5, 6, and others. This was followed by a question and answer session, where the participants had their doubts cleared by the resource persons.

EROs, AEROs, DOs and supervisors from the administrative circles of Tezu, Sunpura, and Wakro participated in the programme.